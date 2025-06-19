Senators Rally to Beat Rumble Ponies 4-2 at FNB Field

June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators erased an early deficit and rallied for a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field.

Binghamton struck first, with Nick Lorusso launching a two-run homer in the top of the first. But Harrisburg answered in the third when Seaver King belted a solo home run, and Joe Naranjo drove in Phillip Glasser with a game-tying RBI single.

Riley Cornelio entered in the second and delivered seven strong innings of relief, keeping Binghamton off the board while the Senators' offense found its rhythm.

In the seventh, Harrisburg took control. Paul DeJong drew a bases-loaded walk to give Harrisburg a 3-2 lead, and Carlos De La Cruz added insurance with a sacrifice fly.

Junior Santos pitched a clean ninth to earn the save, sealing a solid team win for the Senators, who have taken two of the first three games of the series.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:45 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.