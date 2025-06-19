Yard Goats to Host Annual Celebration of Negro Leagues

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be hosting the annual Celebration of the Negro Leagues on Saturday, June 28th at Dunkin' Park. In honor of Juneteenth, and the enduring legacy of the Negro Leagues, the Hartford Yard Goats are proud to present Celebration of Negro Leagues: UNSTOPPABLE, a day of powerful storytelling, community celebration, and cultural pride. Each year, the Yard Goats recognize the tremendous contributions and indomitable spirit of Negro Leagues players. This year's programming highlights the resilience, talent, and legacy of these athletes, while elevating the voices of local heroes and pioneers whose lives echo their impact.

Featured Events - Saturday, June 28, 2025

Curveballs & Conversations

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Community Center - Dunkin' Park

This free, public event will feature a panel of inspirational, trailblazing women whose journeys mirror the path of Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball. Attendees will hear stories of perseverance, leadership, and groundbreaking achievements in sports and beyond.

Block Party Celebration

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Dunkin' Park - Main Plaza

Join us for a lively community block party celebrating the Negro Leagues' enduring legacy. This event is a tribute to Johnny Taylor's unshakable commitment to truth, family, and community. He famously turned down a chance to go pro in Major League Baseball to honor his heritage, a decision that embodies the courage and integrity of many Negro League players. This immersive experience will include: Live broadcast by Hot 93.7, Meet Taylor's family, sharing personal stories and historical insights, Live musical performances, Family-friendly activities, Local vendors and Black-owned businesses marketplace.

Before the Yard Goats take the field as the Hartford Schoolboys as another tribute to Taylor's tremendous contribution to the sport, the fans will be inspired by on-field performance tribute to the Negro Leagues, scholarship presentations, and a special National Anthem performance by 90's R & B Sensation Hue Brown.







