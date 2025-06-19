Baysox Fall in Close Battle with SeaWolves on Thursday Night
June 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
ERIE, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a score of 6-4 on Thursday night.
The game started late, with a one-hour, 26-minute rain delay halting the start of the contest.
Silas Ardoin notched a pair of doubles for Chesapeake (29-35) on Thursday. After Erie scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, Ardoin swatted his first double of the game in the top of the second, driving home Creed Willems, who doubled earlier in the inning, and getting the Baysox on the board. Ardoin came home to tie the game on a single from Carter Young, who also notched a multi-hit game on Thursday.
The Baysox then took the lead in the third when Adam Retzbach doubled home a pair of runs with two outs. After an error from Erie, Retzbach tried to come all the way around and score himself on the play, but he was thrown out at the plate.
With the Baysox leading 4-2, the SeaWolves responded quickly against Chesapeake right-handed starter Nestor German. Erie's Trei Cruz led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to make it a one-run Baysox lead. Cruz reached and scored four times for the SeaWolves on Thursday.
German was lifted after four and one-thirds innings, with a runner at first base. Right-hander Yaqui Rivera entered the game following German's exit, but after a single and walk loaded the bases, Rivera hit Chris Meyers to force in the game's tying run for Erie. Rivera (L, 1-3) then allowed the game's go-ahead run in the sixth on a Max Anderson RBI double.
The SeaWolves added an insurance run in the eighth. Eduardo Valencia singled home Anderson, who reached on an error.
Meanwhile, the Baysox bats were silenced against the SeaWolves bullpen. Right-hander Troy Watson (W, 2-1) contributed three scoreless frames, while RJ Petit (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth.
The Baysox continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Friday night. RHP Trey Gibson (1-0, 0.77 ERA) is set to start for the Baysox against RHP Garrett Burhenn (7-1, 3.44 ERA) for the SeaWolves. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm ET from UPMC Park in Erie.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
