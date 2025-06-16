Nestor German Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, MD - Right-handed pitcher Nestor German of the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 10-15, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

German faced just three batters over the minimum to work a career-high six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, one walk and one hit batter with six strikeouts on Friday, June 13 against Harrisburg. The Orioles No. 10 prospect set down the first nine batters in a row and set down 13 of the first 14 hitters of the game.

It's the third time this season that German has pitched a scoreless start at Double-A. He has now thrown 11.2 consecutive scoreless innings through two starts to begin the month of June.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Orioles in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Seattle University. The Seattle, Wa. native is in his first season with the Baysox after being promoted to Double-A Chesapeake from High-A Aberdeen on May 13. Amongst Orioles minor leaguers this season, German is sixth in strikeouts (61) and tied for sixth in innings pitched (51.0).

German is the first Baysox pitcher to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week this season and the first to be named since Alex Pham last year on July 15.

Chesapeake begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, June 17 at 6:05 pm against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.







