German Shines in Rain-Shortened Baysox Win over Harrisburg

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a score of 3-0 in a rain-shortened six inning game at Prince George's Stadium on Friday night.

Chesapeake (28-31) received a stellar start from Orioles No. 10 prospect Nestor German (W, 3-2), who allowed just one hit and one walk over six shutout innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. German has now thrown 11.2 consecutive shutout frames over his last two starts.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. helped give German immediate run support, singling to lead off the bottom of the first, stealing second and third base, and scoring on Reed Trimble 's sacrifice fly. Bradfield has reached base in 20 of his last 25 games and has stolen a base in three straight starts.

Adam Retzbach extended the lead in the fourth when he took Harrisburg (30-31) starter Bryce Conley (L, 1-3) deep to left. Retzbach has now homered in back-to-back games and has reached base in 16 of his last 19 games.

An inning later, Silas Ardoin hit a solo homer to make it a 3-0 game, his third home run of the year. Of the five hits collected by Chesapeake, four of them went for extra bases.

In the bottom of the sixth, Conley threw two pitches to Anthony Servideo before the tarp was rolled onto the field. After a 40-minute rain delay, the game was called.

Chesapeake and Harrisburg will continue their series tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium, when RHP Trey Gibson (1-0, 1.50) takes the ball for the Baysox against the Senators' RHP Riley Cornelio (1-1, 3.25). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

