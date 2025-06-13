Senators Silenced in Shortened Loss at Bowie

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out in a rain-shortened six-inning game on Friday night, falling 3-0 to the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium.

Harrisburg's offense struggled to get going, collecting just one hit-a fourth-inning single from Phillip Glasser, who also stole his 14th base of the season. Despite advancing to third, Glasser was left stranded, and the Senators went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Bryce Conley pitched five innings, allowing three runs-two of them on solo homers by Adam Retzbach in the 4th and Silas Ardoin in the 5th. A defensive miscue in the first inning allowed Bowie's first run to score on a popout.

Conley's final line: 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

With the loss, Harrisburg falls to 30-31 on the season.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:50 p.m.







