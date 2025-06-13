Cats Turn to Rogers After Thursday Night Slugfest

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-32) will try to bounce back against the Reading Fightin Phils (21-37) at FirstEnergy Stadium with a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. Reading snapped a three-game skid with a 9-7 win over New Hampshire last night to remain in control of the season series, five games to four. The Fisher Cats have won eight of their last 10, dating back to June 1 in Hartford.

LAST NIGHT

Reading's five-run bottom of the fifth inning highlighted the R-Phils' late-inning push as the Fisher Cats' comeback effort fell short, 9-7. Trey Yesavage (TOR No. 2, MLB Pipeline) made his Double-A debut and lasted four innings with one earned run on four hits and four strikeouts. The righty walked the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the first inning and managed to evade disaster as Reading scratched across one run on a sacrifice fly. Yesavage settled in and fanned four batters and allowed two base runners in his next three innings to finalize his first Double-A start.

The Fisher Cats jumped in front on Eddinson Paulino's second homer in as many days to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. It was Paulino's sixth homer of the season and the sixth of his career in Reading.

New Hampshire plated runs in the top of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, including Devonte Brown's two-run blast in the sixth. Dasan Brown followed by reaching on a hit-by-pitch before stealing second and third and advancing home on a wild pitch to draw the Cats within one, 6-5.

Paulino rounded third to score on an errant throw to first to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, 6-6.

The R-Phils scored one run on a New Hampshire fielding error and Alex Binelas' run-scoring single to take an 8-7 lead.

Thursday night was the largest margin of victory in the season series between New Hampshire and Reading, with each of the first eight contests being decided by one run.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (1-1, 2.57 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season in a Fisher Cats uniform. The righty has allowed six earned runs across his first 21 innings at the Double-A level. Rogers owns a 2.08 earned run average in 60-2/3 innings pitched between High-A Vancouver and New Hampshire this season. Last time out, Rogers matched a season high of six innings in his second quality start for the Fisher Cats. He allowed one earned run on a solo homer that ended the Fisher Cats' franchise record of 40 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. The 24-year-old is in his second season of pro ball after splitting time between Single-A Dunedin and Vancouver in 2025. Rogers dealt a 3.11 earned run average in six starts for the Canadians and was the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week in the first week of August in 2024. Rogers spent three years at McNeese State before being selected by Toronto in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The two-time Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and consensus All-American logged 192.2/3 innings for the Cowboys and maintained a career 2.99 earned run average. Friday night will be Rogers' third road start of the season.

Reading's Wil Crowe (1-1, 1.50 ERA) gets the ball for his fourth start with the R-Phils and 80th overall MiLB appearance. Crowe was released by the Pittsburgh Pirates in November of 2023 and went overseas to join the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization for the 2024 season. The right-hander logged 40-1/3 innings for the Tigers in 2024 with a 5-1 record and a 3.57 earned run average across eight starts. Crowe signed a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on May 20. He made his Minor League appearance in 608 days on May 22 against Portland when he allowed two earned runs on no hits in one inning of work. Crowe bounced back with three scoreless, hitless frames against Erie on May 27. As a starter for Reading, Crowe has surrendered two hits and no earned runs with three walks on five strikeouts in 11 innings. Crowe has appeared in 94 games at the Major League level, most recently with the Pirates at the start of the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft and was traded with right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean to Pittsburgh for Josh Bell on December 24, 2020. This year is Crowe's second Eastern League stint after making 21 starts for Harrisburg across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 13, 2010- The Fisher Cats finished a three-game sweep at Erie with a 6-1 win over the SeaWolves. Zach Stewart allowed one earned run in seven innings for the win. He allowed just three hits. David Cooper went 3-for-4 with a homer, and Shawn Bowman had a pair of hits, including his ninth longball in the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game series in Reading a 7:00 PM first pitch on Saturday night. New Hampshire returns home on Tuesday, June 17 to finish the first half with a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots at Delta Dental Stadium.







