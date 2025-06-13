Yard Goats Pitching Strikes out 15 Ducks in Loss

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT: The Yard Goats pitching staff combined to tie a season-high with 15 strikeouts, but lost to the Akron RubberDucks 5-0 in front of 6,933 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Cooper Ingle and Guy Lipscomb each homered and Rodney Boone fired six scoreless innings as the RubberDucks evened the series at 2-2. Hartford's Sean Sullivan struck out a season-high 10 batters and turned in a quality start. Kyle Karros led the offense for Hartford with two doubles and extended his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games.

Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan was sharp early and carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning before Cooper Ingle hit a solo home run to right field, giving Akron a 1-0 lead.

The RubberDucks added to their lead in the sixth when Angel Genao roped an RBI double to left-center, scoring Michael Turconi from first base. Dayan Frias followed with a single to right, plating Genao to make it 3-0.

Akron capped the scoring in the ninth as Guy Lipscomb launched a two-run homer to right field, his second hit of the night, extending the lead to 5-0.

Sullivan finished his day with a season-high 10 strikeouts over six innings of work, allowing just four hits and three runs. Relievers Victor Juarez and Bryce McGowan combined for five more strikeouts out of the bullpen, bringing the staff total to 15 strikeouts.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. RHP Blake Adams gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Tommy Mace, who will start for the RubberDucks. It's Military Appreciation Night at Dunkin' Park, with postgame fireworks! The game will be televised on NESN+ and streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Rodney Boone (4-3)

LP: Sean Sullivan (4-2)

Time: 2:15







