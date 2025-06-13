Binghamton Clinches Postseason with First-Half Title, Comes-From-Behind to Defeat Richmond

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (41-19) clinched the Eastern League Postseason with the Northeast Division first-half title on Friday night, after the Hartford Yard Goats lost to the Akron RubberDucks. Binghamton came-from-behind to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-5, in 10 innings at The Diamond.

Binghamton has clinched a spot in the postseason for the second time in the last three seasons and 13th time in franchise history.

In the 10th inning, catcher Kevin Parada hit a go-ahead RBI single that scored the automatic runner Alex Ramírez and put Binghamton up 6-5 against right-hander Tyler Myrick (0-4).

Right-hander Anthony Nunez faced the minimum in the bottom of the 10th inning and recorded his first save at the Double-A level. Right-hander Carlos Guzman (2-1) earned the win and pitched two perfect innings in relief in the eighth and ninth innings, after Binghamton grabbed the lead.

Binghamton was down 5-2 heading into the eighth, before putting up three runs to tie the game 5-5. Parada blasted a solo home run off right-hander Evan Gates to lead off the inning, which cut the deficit to 5-3. Later in the frame second baseman Wyatt Young scored on a wild pitch. Binghamton tied the game on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Ryan Clifford.

Parada hit a home run for the second-straight game and has now hit eight home runs this season and seven homers in his last 21 games.

With Binghamton leading 2-0, Richmond (18-43) put up five unanswered runs to take a 5-2 lead. In the fifth inning, second baseman Thomas Gavello hit a game-tying two-run home run off right-hander TJ Shook. In the sixth inning, designated hitter Victor Bericoto hit a solo home run that put Richmond up 3-2. In the seventh inning, first baseman Justin Wishkoski hit a two-run homer off right-hander Dylan Ross that made it 5-2.

Binghamton grabbed a 2-0 lead with runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, right fielder D'Andre Smith hit a solo home run off left-hander Seth Lonsway. It marked Smith's third home run of the season. In the fourth inning, first baseman JT Schwartz scored on a wild pitch that made it 2-0.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro started for Binghamton and tossed 4.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while only issuing one hit and two walks.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Saturday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) recorded his sixth multi-hit game, third three-hit game, and sixth multi-RBI game...Clifford (2-for-5, RBI, 2B) recorded his 15th multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to seven games...Smith (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB, K) recorded his seventh multi-hit game.

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.