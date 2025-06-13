Boone's 6 Innings Lead Ducks' 5-0 Win in Hartford

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron left-hander Rodney Boone pitched six scoreless innings to begin a four-hit shutout, and catcher Cooper Ingle and right fielder Guy Lipscomb both homered in a 5-0 win over Hartford at Dunkin' Park Friday night. Akron climbed within 1 1/2 games of Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with eight games remaining. The Yard Goats' loss clinched the Northeast Division first half for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Turning Point

Akron was hitless the first time through the order against left-hander Sean Sullivan, but Ingle led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field - his seventh of the season - to give the RubberDucks a 1-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Boone matched his longest outing of the season, posting his sixth scoreless outing in 12 starts and eighth with no earned runs. He struck out three batters and only allowed a first-inning two-out double, a fourth-inning leadoff double, and a sixth-inning two-out single. Center fielder Kahlil Watson 's sliding catch ended the sixth inning to preserve the shutout, as Akron got its third straight start of six scoreless innings (Dylan DeLucia Wednesday and Trent Denholm Thursday). Right-hander Davis Sharpe struck out two batters in a perfect seventh inning, right-hander Zach Jacobs worked a perfect eighth, and right-hander Jake Miller worked around a two-out double in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duck Tales

With the RubberDucks leading, 1-0, in the sixth inning, second baseman Michael Turconi hit a leadoff single against Sullivan, and designated hitter Angel Genao had his first Double-A extra-base hit with an RBI double to left-center field. He later scored on a single by third baseman Dayan Frías. In the ninth inning, left fielder Jake Fox singled against right-hander Bryce McGowan, and Lipscomb drilled a two-run home run to right field - his third of the year - for a 5-0 lead.

Notebook

Akron starting pitchers have not allowed a run in the series over 20 2/3 innings, while the entire staff has walked only two batters in four games (34 2/3 innings)...Jacobs has pitched 12 consecutive scoreless innings over his last six games, allowing just one hit and four walks with 14 strikeouts...Miller has pitched 13 consecutive scoreless innings over his last seven outings, allowing just five hits with no walks and 18 strikeouts...Genao and Lipscomb each have four hits in the series...Game Time: 2:15...Attendance: 6,933.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Dunkin' Park. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (6-2, 2.47 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Blake Adams (2-4, 6.69 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.