Squirrels Lose Back-And-Forth Battle in Extras

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels belted three homers but lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-5, in 10 innings on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (18-43) led by three entering the eighth before Binghamton (41-19) rallied to force extras. With a loss by the Yard Goats earlier in the night, the Rumble Ponies clinched the Eastern League's Northeast Division first-half title.

In the top of the 10th, Kevin Parada led off with an RBI single to score placed runner Alex Ramirez from second and put the Rumble Ponies ahead, 6-5, against Flying Squirrels reliever Tyler Myrick (Loss, 0-4).

Justin Wishkoski flied out to center to lead off the bottom of the 10th, moving placed runner Thomas Gavello to third base with one out. Pinch-hitter Jairo Pomares grounded out to first for the second out. On a ball in the dirt from Binghamton reliever Anthony Nunez (Save, 1), Gavello attempted to score but was tagged out in a rundown to end the game.

D'Andre Smith hit a solo homer against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. In the third, two errors and a wild pitch brought home a run to extend the lead to 2-0.

Lonsway worked 5.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sabin Ceballos reached on a fielding error by Binghamton shortstop Jett Williams and Gavello followed with a two-run homer to even the score, 2-2.

Victor Bericoto gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, his fourth of the year.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wishkoski pushed the lead to 5-2 with a two-run homer, his second this season.

Parada closed the score to 5-3 in the top of the eighth with a solo homer, his second of the series. Wyatt Young scored on a passed ball and the tying run scored on a throwing error, one of four Richmond errors in the game.

Binghamton reliever Carlos Guzman (Win, 2-1) held Richmond hitless over the eighth and ninth.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-5, 4.97) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Joander Suarez (2-1, 3.09). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

On Saturday night, the Flying Squirrels will wear special Richmond Virginians jerseys to celebrate the legacy of the city's home team from 1954-1964. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.