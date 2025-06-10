Squirrels Drop Series Opener to Ponies, 2-1

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their homestand with a 2-1 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (17-41) were handed their fourth one-run loss in seven meetings with the Rumble Ponies (39-18) this year. Binghamton, leaders of the Eastern League's Northeast Division, picked up its 15th win in its last 16 games.

The Rumble Ponies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo homer by Ryan Clifford. It was his 11th homer of the season, tying the most in the league.

In the second, Nick Morabito worked a bases-loaded walk from John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 1-6) to bring in a second Binghamton run. Bertrand recorded a strikeout to strand the bases loaded, the first of five straight into the fourth inning.

Bertrand finished his outing with a career-high nine strikeouts over five innings and allowed two runs on six hits.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Turner Hill led off with a triple and scored on a one-out single by Adrian Sugastey to cut the score to 2-1.

Binghamton starter Jonah Tong (Win, 5-3) allowed one run over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts. T.J. Shook, Dylan Ross and Carlos Guzman (Save, 5) covered the final 3.2 innings.

Richmond relievers Ian Villers and Evan Gates each threw two scoreless innings.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (2-6, 8.69) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton left-hander Zach Thronton (3-0, 2.13). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

