Bergner's Gem and Anderson's Blast Highlight Erie's Win

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (39-19) rebounded to open the series in Altoona (25-33) with a 3-0 shutout victory.
Erie nabbed an early lead against Altoona starter Blake Townsend. Trei Cruz walked and advanced to third on Max Anderson's single. Jake Holton drove an RBI double to give Erie a 1-0 lead.
In the third, Anderson connected on his 10th homer of the season to extend Erie's lead to 2-0. It was Anderson's seventh homer against left-handed pitching this season.
Austin Bergner pitched for Erie and tossed five scoreless innings. Bergner stranded runners on third base in the first two innings. He allowed four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Altoona did not have another hit after Termarr Johnson's two-out single in the third inning.
Erie tacked on a run in the seventh when Holton drew a bases-loaded walk against Jaden Woods with two out, making it 3-0.
Bergner (4-2) earned the win over Townsend (1-1). Richard Guasch earned his first save of the season after Jordan Marks (two innings) and Andrew Magno (one inning) threw hitless relief.
Erie continued the series in Altoona on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. as Kenny Serwa faces Wilber Dotel.
