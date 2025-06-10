Cats, Phils Square off for Six-Game Series in Reading

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-31) greet the Reading Fightin Phils (20-35) for a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, June 10. The Fisher Cats entered the week having won seven of their last nine to jump into fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division. Sixth-place Reading took two of four games in Harrisburg last week, and each game of the series was decided by three runs or less.

LAST TIME OUT

Last week, the Fisher Cats took five of six games from the Altoona Curve at Delta Dental Stadium. The Cats were unable to complete a six-game sweep, falling 11-5 on Sunday. New Hampshire extended its franchise record to 40 scoreless innings pitched until Altoona scratched its first run of the series across in game two on Saturday. With 15 hits across the first five games, the Curve offense surged for 11 runs on 17 hits on Sunday, the most hits allowed by the Cats' staff this season.

Last week's series was headlined by Rafael Sánchez's complete game no-hitter to crown him as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The righty out of Antilla, Cuba, joined Fisher Cats alums Jamie Vermilyea (2004) and Kyle Drabek (2010) to throw complete game no-hitters. It was Sánchez who dealt the fourth no-hitter in franchise history and polished off his third complete game in a New Hampshire uniform.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire righty Devereaux Harrison (4-5, 4.98 ERA) gets the start on Tuesday night for his 11th go of 2025. Last time out, Harrison tossed his third quality start with six scoreless, two-hit innings against Altoona on Wednesday, June 4. Tuesday will be Harrison's second start against the Fightin Phils this season and the sixth of his career. Harrison boasts a 3-1 record and a career 5.73 earned run average against Reading and has reached the five-inning mark in each of them. In his last start in Reading, Harrison dealt 5-2/3 three-hit innings while surrendering one run and fanning six. Harrison led all New Hampshire pitchers with 26 starts and 111 strikeouts in 131-2/3 innings in 2024 after making his professional debut in 2022. The right-hander out of Vacaville, Calif. Was signed by Toronto as a non-drafted free agent on July 26, 2022, out of Long Beach State. The 24-year-old made two starts in 42 overall outings for the Dirtbags and led the Big West with 10 saves in 2021 to be named a Freshman All-American by Baseball America.

Right-handed Mitch Neunborn (2-0, 3.38 ERA) will make his third start and 15th appearance for the R-Phils on Tuesday night. Neunborn is coming off his second start of the year on June 5 in Harrisburg, where he threw four scoreless innings with one hit allowed and three punchouts in Reading's 4-1 win. The 27-year-old started the year with three scoreless outings and went on to post a 3.00 earned run average in April, before collecting a pair of wins across seven appearances in May. The righty is currently fourth on Reading's active roster with 33 strikeouts and has walked five batters in 29-1/3 innings pitched. Neunborn was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but grew up in Perth, Western Australia, before coming to the United States to attend North Iowa Community College. After two years at NIACC, he was in the Australian Baseball League from 2018 to 2023, but only appeared in 27 games after two bouts with Tommy John surgery. Neunborn worked two jobs to fund his baseball career from 2022 to 2023 until the Phillies signed him on June 5, 2023. He made the Australian national team and debuted for the green and gold at the World Baseball Classic, where he faced Korea and Czechia. In his first year in minor league baseball, Neunborn fired 42.2/3 innings with a 3.38 earned run average for High-A Jersey Shore before ending the 2024 campaign in Double-A.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 10, 2022- Four Fisher Cats pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 4-0 win at Binghamton. John Aiello went 3-for-5 with a double, driving in three runs. Hayden Jeunger allowed one hit in his four frames, striking out five. Nick Fraze worked the next three innings to notch the win, allowing one hit. Trey Cumbie and Sean Rackoski each worked one inning in relief. The staff finished with one walk allowed and 12 strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game series in Reading with a 7 PM first pitch on Wednesday night. New Hampshire's Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.18 ERA) will face lefty Braeden Fausnaught (2-6, 5.15 ERA) in game two of the series. New Hampshire returns home on Tuesday, June 17, to finish the first half with a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots at Delta Dental Stadium.







