Baysox Drop Series Opener to Harrisburg in 11 Innings
June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in game one of their series against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a score of 7-6 in 11 innings from Prince George's Stadium.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Chesapeake (26-30) plated four in the bottom half. Creed Willems grounded out to drive in one, and Max Wagner took advantage of a fortunate bounce for a three-RBI triple.
Levi Wells started for the Baysox and went 2.1 innings, allowing one run and striking out three. The Chesapeake bullpen, which ranks fifth in ERA in all of MiLB, combined for 8.2 innings and 16 strikeouts. The 19 strikeouts collected by Baysox pitching is a new season-high.
Harrisburg (29-29) slowly chipped away at the 4-1 Baysox lead, scoring one in the fifth and another in the sixth innings. Murphy Stehly put the Senators up in the seventh with a two-run homer.
Trailing by a run in the eighth, Reed Trimble sent a towering home run over the right-field wall to even things at five.
After a scoreless ninth, Harrisburg loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th. Gerald Ogando limited the damage, allowing only one of those runners to come across, and struck out two of the next three hitters.
The Baysox got the tying run to third in their half, and Anthony Servideo delivered a game-tying single up the middle to extend the game.
In the 11th, Yaqui Rivera (L, 1-2) faced runners at first and second with nobody out. He struck out two in a row; however, a wild pitch on strike three allowed both runners to advance two bases. With two outs, C.J. Stubbs sent a ball over the left-field wall, but Enrique Bradfield Jr. scaled the wall to make the catch and rob a home run. It was the second time this season Bradfield has done so.
The Baysox failed to plate a run in their half and lost 7-6.
Chesapeake and Harrisburg will continue their series tomorrow evening when RHP Ryan Long (2-3, 4.70) takes the ball for the Baysox against the Senators' RHP Tyler Stuart (0-1, 9.82). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
