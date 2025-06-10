Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Chesapeake

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (28-29) at Chesapeake Baysox (26-29)

Game 58 - Tuesday, June 10, 6:35 p.m. - Prince George's Stadium

RH Hyun-il Choi vs RH Levi Wells

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Chesapeake Baysox play game one of their six-game series tonight at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD This is the second of three series between the teams this season. They meet again in the penultimate series of the regular season back at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox took five of six games from the Senators at FNB Field in May. The Sens are 10.0 games out of first place and Chesapeake 11.0 games out in the Southwest Division.

NOTES FROM THE LAST GAME: The Harrisburg Senators earned a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field in a game dominated by strong pitching and steady defense. Riley Cornelio tossed six scoreless innings before handing the ball to the bullpen, while the Senators offense did just enough to secure the win. Delino DeShields sparked Harrisburg's offense in the third with a single and came around to score the game's first run on his second hit of the day in the fourth. Carlos De La Cruz added an RBI single in the fifth, and Joe Naranjo padded the lead in the seventh with an RBI knock to right. Despite Reading breaking through in the seventh, the Senators bullpen shut the door from there. Daison Acosta struck out two in the ninth to notch the save.

FILIBUSTERS: Michael Cuevas is 2-1 with 7 saves in 7 tries and over his past 14 games has a 0.68 ERA. - Garrett Davila is 5-1 with a 1.10 ERA over his past 16 games (16.1 IP) - Junior Santos has a 1.62 ERA in his past 14 outings (16.2 IP) - Since May 18 (19 games), the Senators pitching staff leads the Eastern League with a 2.68 ERA - Kevin Made is hitting .340 (18-53) with 8 RBIs over his past 17 games. - Phillip Glasser is hitting .341 over his past 11 games.

PLAYOFF CHASE: In the Northeast, Binghamton leads Hartford by 1.5 games. In the Southwest, Erie leads Akron by 1.5 games. Erie is at Altoona and at home vs Chesapeake to end the first half. Akron is at Hartford and at Portland to end the first half. Erie is looking to clinch a playoff spot for the 4th consecutive season.

FNB FIELD MAGIC: Last week, Carlos De La Cruz hit two-run walk-off home runs on consecutive nights, June 3rd and 4th to give the Sens identical 7-6 wins. It was the first time in modern team history that the same player has hit walk-off home runs in consecutive games. Then Friday night, Max Romero, Jr. doubled home Murphy Stehly with no outs in the ninth inning with the winning run for their third walk-off win of the series.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart and #26 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 27 active players. The roster has 14 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, three acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and two MiLB rule 5 pick.

UPCOMING DOCKET: The Senators host the Reading Fightin Phils for their only visit to FNB Field this season this week. After the series with Reading, the Senators head to Bowie, MD to take on the Chesapeake Baysox. After the series with the Baysox, the Senators home to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and that series wraps up the first half of play in the Eastern League.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY - 2010: Chuck James, Cole Kimball and Zech Zinicola combine for a seven-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 victory at Altoona in the second game of a doubleheader.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).







