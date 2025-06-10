Giancarlo Stanton Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with Somerset on Tuesday

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for DH Giancarlo Stanton to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, June 10. The Patriots take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

The Yankees placed Stanton on the injured list on 3/24/25 with right and left elbow epicondylitis. In 2024, he hit .233 with 49 R, 20 doubles, 27 HR and 72 RBI in 114 games with the Yankees, with 47 of his 97 hits going for extra bases. New York went 70-39 in games he started. Stanton was named the 2024 ALCS MVP after hitting 4 HR in five games and 7 RBI in the series.

Originally drafted by the Marlins in Round 2 (76 Overall) of the 2007 MLB Draft, Stanton was acquired by the Yankees from Miami along with cash considerations in exchange for 2B Starlin Castro, RHP Jorge Guzmán and INF José Devers on 12/11/17. In 14 MLB seasons with the Marlins (2010-2017) and Yankees (2018-Present), Stanton has hit 429 HR (most among active players) and 1,103 RBI (4th most among active player) over 1,649 games.

Stanton won the 2017 National League MVP Award after leading the majors with 59 HR and 132 RBI while hitting .281/.376/.631 with 123 R, 32 doubles and 85 BB in 159 games for Miami.

The five time All-Star (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022-MVP), two-time NL Silver Slugger (2014, 2017) and Hank Aaron Award Winner (2014, 2017) has homered against every Major League team in his career.

Stanton has previously rehabbed with Somerset (2022,2023) and is the seventh Yankee to rehab with the Patriots during the 2025 season.







