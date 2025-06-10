Erie Arms Silence Altoona Bats

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Four Erie pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout of Altoona on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The SeaWolves earned a 3-0 win over the Curve in the series opener.

After earning four hits in their first three innings at the plate, the Curve offense was unable to generate a baserunner from the fourth inning through the eighth until Mitch Jebb drew a leadoff walk in the ninth inning.

Erie starter Austin Bergner, pitching for the 13th time in his career against Altoona, tossed five scoreless frames and struck out four to earn the win. Jordan Marks, Andrew Magno and Richard Guasch combined for four hitless innings of relief to earn the victory for Erie.

Blake Townsend tossed three innings for the third time in three outings with Altoona this year. Erie tagged him for a first inning run on a double from Jake Holton and added another on a solo homer by Max Anderson in the third. Valentin Linarez followed Townsend with two scoreless innings to carry a bulk load on the bullpen day.

Jaden Woods tossed a scoreless sixth inning before working through some trouble in the seventh inning. Erie loaded the bases with a hit batsman, bloop double and an intentional walk against Woods and used a bases loaded walk by Jake Holton to force in another run and make it 3-0.

Facing his former team, the Erie SeaWolves, Beau Burrows fired two dominant innings of relief covering the eighth and ninth. Burrows struck out five of the six batters he faced, he's struck out 8 batters and allowed just one baserunner in 3.0 innings with the Curve.

Termarr Johnson picked up two hits in the loss, his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Johnson, who turns 21 on Wednesday this week, has reached base safely in 51 of 67 career games with Altoona.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel is slated to start for Altoona with RHP Kenny Serwa on the mound for the SeaWolves.

