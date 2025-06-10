Stanton Drives Home Three on Rehab in Patriots Win over Portland Tuesday

Giancarlo Stanton rehabbing with the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in the game one of a seven-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 8-1.

RHP Brendan Beck (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) collected the win in his eighth start and 10th appearance of the season.

Beck has allowed no runs in six of his 10 outings this season.

At the end of the game, Beck is second in the Eastern League in WHIP (0.91), tied for second in the Eastern League in ERA (1.99) and tied for third in BA (.189).

DH Giancarlo Stanton (2-for-3, 3 RBI, BB) ripped two RBI singles in his first game of Major League rehab.

Stanton took four trips to the plate and was pinch-run for in the seventh inning. Stanton's hits registered an exit velocity of 111.4 mph and 100.0 mph. Stanton collected his first hits and RBI of the 2025 season.

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-3, 3 RBI, SF) tied a team-high three RBI with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single.

Jones has RBI in three straight games for the third time this season and for the first time since 5/8-10 @WIL as a member of High-A Hudson Valley. Jones has five RBI in six Double-A games.

2B Roc Riggio (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B, K) lined two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in a run in the fifth inning.

Riggio has RBI in four straight games for the second time this season and the first time since 5/9-5/13 @WIL/vs. ABD as a member of High-A Hudson Valley. Since making his Double-A debut on 6/3, Riggio is 9-for-27 (.333/.333/1.222) with 6 R, 9 H, 7 XBH (4 HR, 3 2B) and 1 SB in six games.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, RBI, 3B, K) smoked an RBI triple in the first inning.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 16 games, tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the EL, over which he is 15-for-59 (.254/.343/.458) with 11 R, 15 H, 6 XBH (2 HR, 2 3B, 2 2B), 9 RBI and 6 BB. At the end of the game, Jasso is third in the EL in TB (95), tied for third in 3B (3), tied for seventh in R (31) and XBH (21), eighth in RBI (32), ninth in H (53) and ninth in SLG (.482)

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, R, BB) singled in the fifth and walked and scored in the seventh.

At the end of the game, Lombard Jr. leads the Yankees organization with 46 BB, two more than Aaron Judge. At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (42), second in SB (19) and OBP (.417) and tied for third in 3B (3).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, R, K) singled in his first two plate appearances and scored in the second inning.

Flores extended his on-base streak to 17 games, the fourth-longest active streak in the Eastern League, over which he is 19-for-67 (.284/.351/.433) with 12 R, 19 H, 6 XBH (2 HR, 4 2B), 8 RBI, 7 BB and 1 SB.

