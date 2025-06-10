June 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS FALL IN THE FINALE The Portland Sea Dogs fell in the series finale with the Hartford Yard Goats 6-2 on Sunday. After a leadoff double by Corey Rosier in the bottom of the first inning, he scored on an RBI double by Zach Ehrhard and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. Mark Kolozsvary belted a leadoff homer (4) in the second inning, extending Portland's lead. The Yard Goats belted two home runs to take the lead for good. A three-run blast by Zach Kokoska (5) then a two-run homer by Jose Torres (8) put Hartford in front, 5-2. Hartford struck again in the top of the sixth inning. Kokoska ripped a leadoff double, then scored on an RBI groundout by the catcher Ben McCabe.

CASTRO EXTENDS HIS STREAK Allan Castro extended his on-base streak to nine games with a walk in the sixth inning. During his last nine games he is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with a double, two home runs, five RBI and four runs.

NOAH SONG MAKES DEBUT RHP Noah Song made his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs tossing 1.0 inning, striking out the first two batters he faced. He issued one walk and did not give up a run. Originally drafted by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, he was selected by the Phills in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, was placed on the Injured List on March 27th with a low back strain; transferred to the 60-Day IL on May 26th; he appeared in eight rehab games with Single-A Clearwater, Double-A Reading, and Triple-A Lehigh Valley; reinstated from the IL and designated for assignment on July 29th and returned to the Red Sox on August 4th.

START US UP Portland's starting pitching has continued to be solid this season. They own a 3.60 ERA with 274 strikeouts through 227.1 innings pitched. The bullpen has a 22-11 record with a 4.17 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 226.2 innings.

POWER SURGE The Somerset Patriots lead the Eastern League in home runs this year with with 63. The Sea Dogs have hit the fourth-most amount of long balls with 44. Blaze Jordan and Tyler Miller lead Portland with six homers. Rafael Flores leads the Patriots with 11 while Tyler Hardman and Spencer Jones each have 10.

PLENTY OF STRIKEOUTS On the mound, the Sea Dogs boast the second-most amount of strikeouts with 543 this season. The Patriots have the third-most with 521. Cam Schlittler leads Somerset with 64 strikeouts while Connelly Early leads Portland with 58.

WHERE DO WE STAND With their fifth consecutive loss on Sunday afternoon, the Sea Dogs have fallen to third place for the first time this season. They are 9.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies while the Hartford Yard Goats are in second place, 8.5 games back. The Somerset Patriots are in fifth place, four games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 10, 2008 - The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Erie SeaWolves, 5-1 in 10-innings on Tuesday night at Jerry Uht Park. Tony Granadillo knocked in the game-winning run with a wall-ball double to straight away center field in the 10th inning. Later in the 10th, Ryan Khoury delivered a 2-run single and Sandy Madera knocked in the 5th run with a bloop-single down the left-field line. Beau Vaughan worked two scoreless frames on one hit and two strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today. He last pitched on June 4th against the Hartford Yard Goats. He tossed 6.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six. Sandlin has faced the Patriots once this week. On May 17th in New Jersey, he pitched 4.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. He gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Flores.







