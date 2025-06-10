Early Offense, Solid Pitching Leads Binghamton to Series-Opening Win in Richmond

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-18) defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 2-1, in the series opener on Tuesday night at The Diamond. Binghamton is 21-3 in its last 24 games.

The Ponies got on the board three batters into the game. With two outs in the first inning, first baseman Ryan Clifford crushed a 423-foot solo home run to center field off left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-6), which put Binghamton up 1-0. It marked Clifford's third home run over his last four games and his 11th homer of the season, which is tied for the Eastern League-lead.

In the second inning, Binghamton loaded the bases on a single and three walks and center fielder Nick Morabito drew an RBI walk that extended the lead to 2-0. Morabito extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Right-hander Jonah Tong (5-3) made his 11th start of the season for Binghamton. Tong earned the win and recorded eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks. The 21-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.99 and has recorded 91 strikeouts in 54.1 innings this season.

Richmond (17-41) got on the board against Tong in the fourth inning. Left fielder Turner Hill hit a leadoff triple and catcher Adrián Sugastey later drove in Hill with an RBI single.

Binghamton's bullpen combined for 3.2 scoreless innings. Right-hander TJ Shook recorded one strikeout and allowed one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. Right-hander Dylan Ross pitched a scoreless eighth, despite issuing his first two walks at the Double-A level. Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded his team-leading fifth save with a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Wednesday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: At the conclusion of the game, Tong ranked among Minor League Baseball: 91 SO (1st) and .143 BAA (4th)...Tong among Double-A: 91 SO (1st), .143 BAA (1st), 1.99 ERA (4th), and 1.03 WHIP (8th)...Tong among the Eastern League: 91 SO (1st), .143 BAA (1st), 1.99 ERA (2nd), 5 W (T-2nd most), 1.03 WHIP (4th), and 54.1 IP (9th)...Clifford (2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB) reached base three times, extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to five games...Clifford recorded his 13th multi-hit game...Catcher Matt O'Neill (2-for-4, K) recorded his fourth multi-hit game...Right fielder Alex Ramírez (0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K) reached base twice with two walks and extended his on-base streak to a season-long eight games...Second baseman Jett Williams (1-for-4, 2B, BB, K) reached base twice and extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to five games...Williams played second base defensively for the third time this season and eighth time in his professional career...Left fielder D'Andre Smith (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to seven games.







Eastern League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.