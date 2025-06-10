Betancourt Walk-Off Home Run Gives Goats 6th Straight Win

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Bryant Betancourt smashed a two-run walk-off home run to right field to extend the Yard Goats win streak to a season-high six games, as Hartford beat the Akron RubberDucks 3-1 on Tuesday night at a lively Dunkin' Park. It was the Yard Goats third walk-off home run this season. Kyle Karros reached base for the 22nd straight game, and Jose Torres extended his hit-streak to five games. Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney threw four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the sixth inning when Kyle Karros drove in Cole Carrigg on an infield grounder. The scoring opportunity was set up by Carrigg, who led off with a single and showed off his speed by swiping both second and third base.

The RubberDucks evened up the score in the top of the seventh on a fielding error, scoring Alex Mooney and tying the game at one apiece.

Yard Goats relievers Mason Green, Bryce McGowan and Welinton Herrera kept Hartford in the game, as they combined for five innings pitched, allowing just five hits on one earned run while striking out six.

With the game tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, Nic Kent reached on catcher's interference allowing the inning to continue with two outs. Bryant Betancourt followed by crushing a two-run homer into the second deck in right field lifting the Yard Goats to a 3-1 win, their 5th walk-off win in Hartford this season.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Dylan DeLucia, who will start for The RubberDucks. It's Unicorn Night! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Welinton Herrera (1-0)

LP: Zane Morehouse (0-1)

