Fightins Fall in 10 Innings to New Hampshire to Begin Series

June 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (20-36) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-31) 4-3 in the 10th inning Tuesday to open up a six-game series. Reading had a final chance to survive trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning but faltered.

With Keaton Anthony on second as the ghost runner, Hendry Mendez popped up to left field. Paul McIntosh followed it with a ground ball to second base. With the tying run 90 feet away, Seth Beer popped up to the infield to secure the Fightin Phils loss. The defeat also was Reading's third one-run loss in the last seven games.

Reading starting pitcher Mitch Neunborn was riding high entering his third start of the season, allowing just one hit in four innings on June 5 in Harrisburg. He's allowed just a .179 BAA in 29.1 innings this season in his opener/relief role.

Neunborn, however, quickly fell into trouble as the Fisher Cats worked the bases loaded with one out on two singles with a walk sandwiched in between. The 27-year-old forced a fly ball to center field to extinguish the threat.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison came into Tuesday's contest with similar momentum, allowing just two hits in 6.0 innings in his last outing against Altoona. He struck out Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller and No. 15 Carson DeMartini - making his Double-A debut - flew out to left field on the first pitch. The Fightin Phils then reached on a single from Anthony and a walk from Mendez but Harrison worked out of the jam.

As Neunborn found his groove, Harrison fell into more trouble. The Fightin Phils reached second and third with no outs on a leadoff single from Beer and a hustle double from Robert Moore. Cade Fergus scored Beer on a sacrifice fly to take the first lead and Miller brought Moore around a check-swing single over the second baseman. Miller was picked off on the bases to end the inning but the damage was already done as Reading took a 2-0 lead.

DeMartini stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third and swung at the first strike he saw, slashing the second pitch into right field for a single. He showcased an aggressive approach in Reading debut, swinging at two of the first three pitches he saw. The VT alum and 2024 fourth-round pick tallied an impressive .876 OPS with Jersey Shore through 53 games this season. DeMartini started at third base and batted second. He was stranded on third base after advancing on another single from Anthony.

Neunborn's day was done after four scoreless innings and he gave way to Josh Hejka out of the bullpen. After two scoreless outings against Harrisburg, Hejka immediately allowed two singles followed by hitting New Hampshire leadoff batter Eddinson Paulino to begin the top of the fifth. One run scored on a fielder's choice to DeMartini. Another tied the game at 2-2 on a fielder's choice to Anthony. Paulino scored to take the lead on a single from Peyton Williams. Just like that, the Fisher Cats were in control.

The two bullpens wrestled back and forth as New Hampshire worked to protect its lead and Reading attempted to break through. Following Hejka's struggles, Nelson Alvarez retired four straight batters before giving up a double to Paulino - who reached in back-to-back at-bats. Alvarez proceeded to force soft contact outs on the next two batters. Travis Kuhn entered in the eighth and stranded two base runners after a single, allowing the 2-3-4 hitters of the Reading lineup to chase a one-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth.

DeMartini ripped a 1-2 pitch into right field for his second single, stealing second and moving to third on a grounder from Anthony. Mendez then sent him home to tie the game on a sacrifice fly at the top of the wall.

McIntosh singled and Beer moved him to third on a single to bring Robert Moore to the plate with a chance to take the lead. Moore walked on four pitches and Leandro Pineda emerged with the bases loaded. He lofted a fly ball to left field and outfielder Gabriel Martinez dove forward, securing a catch on the edge of the grass to send the game to the ninth knotted at 3-3.

Southpaw Andrew Walling attempted to preserve the tie for Reading in the ninth and recorded two quick outs. Though, the Fisher Cats threatened on a single that dropped past Anthony in the right field grass. Charles McAdoo then advanced to third after Anthony's throw into second hit him. Walling walked the next batter but worked a groundball to first to give the top of Reading's lineup a chance for a walk-off.

Facing Alex Amalfi (W, 3-2), nine-hole hitter Cade Fergus struck out and Miller followed suit. DeMartini walked on four pitches and stole second again but Anthony grounded out to shortstop to force extra innings. New Hampshire used the ghost runner to its advantage against Tommy McCollum (L, 0-1) by moving him to third and scoring him on a sacrifice fly.

The run proved to be the game-winner. Despite Moore's two doubles and Miller, Anthony and DeMartini each recording two hits each, it wasn't enough to start the homestand with a win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Juaron Watts-Brown for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, receive a free Hershey Park admission ticket on Wednesday. Thursday features a Roger Maris bobblehead for the first 2,500 adults, presented by Feesers. The night also includes the 2025 Reading Hall of Fame Induction of Dusty Wathan, Trevor May and Darin Ruf, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center; and the night concludes with fireworks, thanks to your local Kia dealers. Friday showcases fireworks, thanks to Silverline Trailers - Pottstown. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Diamond Credit Union and a Tribute to Taylor "Swifties Celebration." The series ends Sunday as first 3,000 men, 18 and older, receive a Father's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils."

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi.







