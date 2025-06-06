Clutch Pitching Rockets Richmond to 4-3 Win in 12 Innings Over Erie

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - Backed by a solid start from Jack Choate and three scoreless relief innings by Braxton Roxby, the Richmond Flying Squirrels claimed a 4-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves in a 12-inning game Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (16-39) broke their five-game losing streak with the win and gathered their second extra-inning win of the season.

With the score tied, 2-2, in the top of the 12th inning, Aeverson Arteaga hit a single to put runners at first and third with no outs. Velasquez punched a hard grounder up the middle to score Zach Morgan from third and sent the Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 advantage.

Victor Bericoto padded the lead to 4-2 two batters later with a sacrifice fly to bring home Arteaga from third base.

In the bottom of the 12th, Tyler Myrick (Save, 3) secured the first two outs before a wild pitch brought home Roberto Campos from third, moving the score to 4-3. Myrick answered with a strikeout to seal the Richmond victory.

The Flying Squirrels opened the game with three straight hits against Erie starter Jaden Hamm. With runners at first and second, Victor Bericoto slashed a base hit off the left field wall, bringing home Diego Velasquez and pushing Richmond ahead, 1-0.

Velasquez scored from third base on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead.

Richmond starter Jack Choate held the SeaWolves (37-18) scoreless through six innings, tying a career high in innings pitched, and racked up six strikeouts. He stranded five total runners and struck out the side to close out his start.

After Erie gathered back-to-back two-out hits in the seventh, Brady Allen punched a two-run double to left field to even the score, 2-2.

Cameron Cotter held the SeaWolves scoreless in the eighth inning and Roxby (Win, 2-3) worked a 1-2-3 frame in the ninth to force extras. Roxby then answered with a scoreless 10th and 11th inning, retiring all six batters faced.

The series between the Flying Squirrels and the SeaWolves continues Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from UPMC Park. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-4, 3.22) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Erie left-hander Carlos Pena (2-3, 1.91).

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 10-15. Former Richmond Braves pitcher and 12-year major leaguer Peter Moylan will make an appearance at The Diamond on Thursday, June 12 to sign autographs and throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.