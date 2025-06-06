Lagrange Strong in Debut, Riggio Rakes Against Rumble Ponies As Somerset Snaps Skid on Friday

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game four of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday by a score of 10-4.

Somerset has won 11 straight games when scoring first and improved to 22-8 in such contests. The Patriots posted 10 runs for the third time this season. Somerset snapped Binghamton's 12-game win streak.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the win in his Double-A debut.

In all nine of his starts this year, Lagrange has struck out at least six batters. Lagrange became the first Yankees top 30 pitching prospect to make his Double-A debut in Somerset this season.

2B Roc Riggio (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, K) blasted his first home run at the Double-A level, a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K) hit a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth, leading the team with three RBI.

Jasso leads the team with 16 multi-hit games this season. At the end of the game, Jasso ranks third in the Eastern League in TB (92), fourth in R (31), fifth in H (52), seventh in XBH (20) and eighth in RBI (31) and SLG (.484). Over his last 16 games dating back to 5/16 vs. POR, Dylan Jasso is 19-for-66 (.288/.356/.485) with 13 RBI, 12 R, 6 XBH (3 HR), 5 BB, and 2 HBP.

SS George Lombard Jr. (0-for-4, BB, R, 3 K) worked a walk and scored in the first inning.

With his 45th walk of the season, Lombard Jr. has more walks than any player in the Yankees organization, two more free passes than Aaron Judge. At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in R (40) and OBP (.417).

C Rafael Flores (3-for-5, 3 R, K) paced the team with three hits, all of them singles.

Flores is second on the team with 15 multi-hit games. At the end of the game, Flores leads the Eastern League in HR (11), TB (107), tied for first in XBH (25), ranks second in H (60), RBI (38), sixth in SLG (.507), and ninth in OPS (.852).

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, 3B, R, K) cashed in his first Double-A RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, K) walked with the bases loaded to score a run in the ninth inning.

Since 5/17 vs. POR, Hardman is 19-for-59 (.322/.344/.712) with 20 RBI, 10 R, 7 HR, 2 2B, and 2 BB in 14 games.







