Curve, Cats Washed out Friday Night

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-30) and the Altoona Curve (24-30) were rained out of their Friday night contest at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night.

Tickets to Friday night's game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season game at Delta Dental Stadium, based on availability. Any ticket to Saturday's game between the Fisher Cats and the Curve is good for entry to both games.

New Hampshire right-hander Rafael Sánchez (1-3, 5.75 ERA) was scheduled to be New Hampshire's Friday starter, while Altoona was scheduled to start Cy Nielson (1-2, 6.00 ERA) for his 16th appearance and second start of the season. Neither team has confirmed a starter to tomorrow's pair of games.

On Sunday, June 6, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats continue their brunch series

