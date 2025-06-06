June 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SUFFER EXTRA INNINGS LOSS The Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats yesterday, 8-6 in 11 innings. After a scoreless tenth inning, Hartford took the lead back in the 11th inning. With Braiden Ward starting on second base, two consecutive strikeouts forced the Yard Goats to their last out. An intentional walk was given to pinch-hitter Kyle Karros. Following a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position, Cole Carrigg launched a three-run home run to break the game open 8-5.

WHOOPIES ARE BACK The Maine Whoopie Pies made their debut at Hadlock Field in 2019. This will mark the fifth time the team has taken the field as the Whoopie Pies. A whoopie pie is two round chocolate cake-like cookies with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them. Many places claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The whoopie pie has been a favorite of Mainer's for nearly a century, with the first whoopie pie in Maine being served by Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in 1925. The Maine State Legislature named the whoopie pie the official state treat in 2011.

OFF TO THE WOO, STILL WINNING AWARDS Minor League Baseball announced yesterday that infielder Blaze Jordan was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for May. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A, Jordan batted .390/.490/.671 and led the league in average (.390), hits (32), RBI (24), on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.161). He was second in home runs (six), third in total bases (55) and fourth in runs (18). He recorded 10 multi-hit games. Jordan started the month on a ten-game on base streak hitting .419 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI during that time. Through 44 games with the Sea Dogs this season, he continues to lead the Eastern League in OBP (.415), ranks second in RBI (37) and OPS (.928), third in average (.320), fourth in runs (30) and fifth in slugging percentage (.513).

DAVID SANDLIN EARNS PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP David Sandlin was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st. Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game one of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Divsion, 7.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies while the Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, just 2.5 games behind Portland. Binghamton is currently riding a 12-game winning streak. The Somerset Patriots are in fourth place, New Hampshire is in fifth while Reading is in last place, 16.5 games behind the Rumble Ponies.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 6, 2004 - Kenny Perez highlighted a nine-run 3rd inning with a three-run triple as Portland cruised to a 14-6 rout of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Gustavo Chacin allowed 10 runs in 2.1 innings to suffer his second straight loss to Portland. In two defeats to the Sea Dogs, Chacin allowed 15 runs in eight innings - he would go a combined 19-0 the rest of the season between New Hampshire, AAA-Syracuse and Toronto.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his third start of the year on May 31st at Altoona, he tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out four. He threw 49 pitches, 30 for strikes. Mullins has never faced the Yard Goats.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.