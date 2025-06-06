Curve and Cats Washed out Friday

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Altoona and New Hampshire's game on Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather. The rained-out game will be made up on Saturday, June 7 with a doubleheader, consisting of a pair of seven-inning games, beginning at 4:05 p.m.

The Curve have dropped each of the first three games of the series with the Fisher Cats, failing to score a run in each game.

Altoona will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound in the first game of the doubleheader with LHP Cy Nielson slated to start game two. The Fisher Cats will start RHP Rafael Sanchez and RHP Grant Rogers in the doubleheader.

