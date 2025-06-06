Baysox Deliver Shutout Victory over Akron on Friday Night

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shut out the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final of 2-0 on Friday night from Canal Park.

Starting pitcher Nestor German (W, 2-2), Preston Johnson, and Gerald Ogando (S, 4) combined for a three-hit shutout. German, the Orioles No. 11 prospect, matched his career-high with 5.2 innings pitched and allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts to pick up the win. The 23-year-old set down the first 11 batters faced on the night and was one out away from his first career quality start.

Johnson threw 2.1 innings with a strikeout in his first outing back from a one-game stint in Triple-A Norfolk and Ogando nailed down the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Chesapeake (25-29) collected its only two runs and two hits of the game in the second inning against Akron starter Trenton Denholm (L, 6-2). Anthony Servideo hit his first triple of the season with a fly ball down the right field line that scored Adam Retzbach from first. Servideo eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Noelberth Romero.

It's the third Baysox shutout win and the second against Akron (36-19) this season. Chesapeake last shut out Akron at Prince George's Stadium on May 16 where German was the starting pitcher making his first Double-A start.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Akron tomorrow night at 7:05 pm from Canal Park. RHP Trey Gibson is scheduled to start for the Baysox against LHP Rodney Boone for the RubberDucks.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.







