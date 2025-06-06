Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Rain

Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Rain

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release


Friday night's Yard Goats game in Portland, Maine was suspended in the top of the third inning due to rain. The Yard Goats are leading 5-0. The game will be resumed and finished (9 innings) and followed by a 7-inning game on Saturday, June 7th. The suspended game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM.
