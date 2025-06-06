Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Rain
June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Friday night's Yard Goats game in Portland, Maine was suspended in the top of the third inning due to rain. The Yard Goats are leading 5-0. The game will be resumed and finished (9 innings) and followed by a 7-inning game on Saturday, June 7th. The suspended game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics
Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Clutch Pitching Rockets Richmond to 4-3 Win in 12 Innings Over Erie - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Lagrange Strong in Debut, Riggio Rakes Against Rumble Ponies As Somerset Snaps Skid on Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Erie Winning Streak Ends at Five as Wolves Fall in 12 - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox Best Ducks 2-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Binghamton Pitchers Set Franchise Record in Loss to Somerset That Snaps 12-Game Win Streak - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Deliver Shutout Victory over Akron on Friday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Senators Walk It off Again, Edge Reading 3-2 - Harrisburg Senators
- Fightin Phils Walked off by Harrisburg Again on Friday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Rain - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs and Yard Goats Suspended on Friday Night - Portland Sea Dogs
- Curve and Cats Washed out Friday - Altoona Curve
- Curve, Cats Washed out Friday Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Cats Ride 30 Scoreless Innings into Friday Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Mirabito Stadium to Host the World's Most Autographed Baseball Summer Road Trip on July 12 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- June 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.