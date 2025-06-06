Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Rain

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Friday night's Yard Goats game in Portland, Maine was suspended in the top of the third inning due to rain. The Yard Goats are leading 5-0. The game will be resumed and finished (9 innings) and followed by a 7-inning game on Saturday, June 7th. The suspended game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.