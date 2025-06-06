Mirabito Stadium to Host the World's Most Autographed Baseball Summer Road Trip on July 12

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, and Minor League Baseball announced Friday that the Rumble Ponies and Mirabito Stadium have been selected as one of 15 MiLB affiliates to be part of The World's Most Autographed Baseball Summer Road Trip.

The Road Trip will be coming to Mirabito Stadium on Saturday, July 12, when the Rumble Ponies host the Altoona Curve. The Giant Baseball will be set up in the left-field picnic area starting at 4:30 p.m. and it will remain there throughout the game.

Fans are encouraged to come and see this 8-foot giant baseball and put their signature on the piece, as well as take a selfie with the baseball.

Additionally, the first 100 fans to sign the Giant Baseball at Mirabito Stadium will get a FREE PROMO ball and one lucky fan will win a $250 Rawlings gift card.

The Road Trip will start with the Indianapolis Indians on June 24 and conclude at Major League Baseball headquarters in Manhattan on July 29.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.