Thornton Twirls Gem against Patriots in Ponies' 12th-Straight Win

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (36-17) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 7-4, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has won each of the first three games this series.

Binghamton won its 12th -straight game, which is tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Binghamton last won 12-straight games from July 20-August 1, 2006.

Left-hander Zach Thornton (3-0) twirled another gem in his 10th Double-A start. Thornton allowed one hit, a solo home run, and recorded a career-high-tying eight strikeouts over 6.2 innings in the victory. Thornton spun five no-hit innings and did not allow his first hit of the game until first baseman Tyler Hardman hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth.

It marked Thornton's second Double-A start of at least five no-hit innings. He tossed 6.1 perfect innings against Richmond on May 24 at Mirabito Stadium. Thornton recorded a career-high-tying eight strikeouts for the second-straight start and fourth time this season. Over his last three starts, Thorton has allowed just one earned run over 19 innings with 22 strikeouts.

Binghamton scored four runs in the second inning to go up 4-0. The frame was highlighted by left fielder D'Andre Smith's (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B, 3B) two-run triple and catcher Kevin Parada's (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB) two-run home run. It marked Parada's sixth home run of the season and his fifth home run over his last 16 games.

The Rumble Ponies added another run in the third inning. First baseman Nick Lorusso (1-for-4, RBI, BB) hit an RBI single that scored center fielder Nick Morabito (2-for-4, R, BB, 2 K) and put Binghamton up 5-0.

In the fifth inning, shortstop William Lugo (1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, HBP) smoked a solo home run to left field and put the Ponies up 6-0.

Somerset (24-29) got on the board against Thornton, when Hardman hit a leadoff solo home run in the sixth inning that cut Binghamton's lead to 6-1.

In the sixth inning, right fielder Ryan Clifford (0-for-2, RBI, BB) drove in second baseman Wyatt Young (1-for-4, R, 2B) with a sacrifice fly that put the Ponies up 7-1.

Somerset then scored three unanswered runs to cut Binghamton's lead to 7-4. In the seventh inning, third baseman Dylan Jasso hit a solo home run and cut Binghamton's lead to 7-2. In the eighth inning, second baseman George Lombard Jr. hit an RBI triple and catcher Rafael Flores hit an RBI double.

The game went into a 49-minute weather delay due to lightning and rain before the start of the eighth inning.

Right-hander Cameron Foster pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout and recorded his first save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Over his last five starts, Thornton is 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA (3 ER in 31 IP) and 34 strikeouts and four walks...Designated hitter Jett Williams (2-for-4, BB, K) recorded his ninth multi-hit game...Morabito recorded his team-leading 13th multi-hit game...Smith recorded his sixth multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game...Parada recorded his fourth multi-RBI game.







