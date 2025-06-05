Bencosme Homers Again as Baysox Fall to RubberDucks on Thursday

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final of 4-1 on Thursday night from Canal Park.

Frederick Bencosme homered for a second time in the series with a solo shot in the fifth against Akron starter Austin Peterson (W, 4-2). Bencosme now has six homers on the season and three of them have come against the RubberDucks.

Akron (36-18) scored all four of its runs in the third and fourth innings. After starter Ryan Long (L, 2-3) hit a batter and walked the bases loaded to begin the third, Dayan Frías hit a sacrifice fly to left to plate home the RubberDucks' first run of the game. A wild pitch from Long brought home Akron's second run before an RBI fielder's choice grounder by Cameron Barstad extended the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, a dropped fly ball in left field and back-to-back walks brought Frías again to the plate, who hit his second sacrifice fly of the game to make it 4-0 Akron.

Peterson delivered a quality start by pitching six innings and allowing the one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Yaqui Rivera fanned a season-high five batters in 2.1 innings of relief. The 21-year-old has now collected 32 strikeouts in 19.2 innings in his first season with Chesapeake (24-29).

The start of the game was delayed 43 minutes due to inclement weather.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Akron tomorrow night at 7:05 pm from Canal Park. RHP Nestor German is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Trenton Denholm for the RubberDucks.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.

Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2025

