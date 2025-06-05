7 17 Credit Union Steps up to the Plate as Official Credit Union of the Akron RubberDucks

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and 7 17 Credit Union have teamed up in a new community-focused partnership, naming 7 17 Credit Union the Official Credit Union of the team. The collaboration will officially kick off with the "Let Three-Dom Ring" celebration on July 3 at Canal Park.

Throughout the season, 7 17 Credit Union will connect with fans in exciting ways, including a prize trailer stationed outside the gates at select Saturday home games. Fans will have the chance to win gift cards to popular Akron-area restaurants and other great prizes-just one of the many ways 7 17 plans to give back to the community.

"We are excited to welcome 7 17 Credit Union to the RubberDucks family of partners," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "As a new face in the Akron community, we are proud to work together to bring great benefits to our fans throughout the season starting with the kickoff to Independence Day weekend on July 3 with Let Three-Dom Ring."

"It's an honor to partner with such a staple of the Akron community," said John Demmler, President and CEO of 7 17 Credit Union. "We're thrilled to support the RubberDucks' mission of affordable family fun and to demonstrate our commitment to being an active, positive force in the communities we serve."

7 17 Credit Union will also be the presenting sponsor of one of Akron's most anticipated summer events. On Wednesday, July 3, fans are invited to " Let Three-Dom Ring," a special Independence Day celebration at Canal Park. Presented by 7 17 Credit Union, the evening includes a family-friendly movie shown on the outfield grass, followed by a dazzling fireworks display. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., the movie begins at 7:17 p.m., and tickets are just $7.17.

Thanks to the support of 7 17 Credit Union, fans can enjoy every moment of RubberDucks baseball all season long-whether cheering from the stands at Canal Park or tuning in on the road-by listening live on 640 WHLO.

Tickets for Let Three-Dom Ring, presented by 7 17 Credit Union, along with all RubberDucks home games, are available by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.







