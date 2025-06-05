Carrigg Blasts Yard Goats to 11-Inning Win in Portland

Portland, ME - Outfielder Cole Carrigg blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the 11th inning leading the Yard Goats to an 8-6 win on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. With the game tied 5-5, the Sea Dogs intentionally walked pinch-hitter Kyle Karros with two outs setting the stage for Carrigg. Carrigg launched a long homer into the right field pavilion seats, for his team-leading 9th home run of the season, and his fourth hit of the day. The contest featured five lead changes. The Yard Goats have won two of the first three games in Maine.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a sacrifice fly after getting a single, walk, and getting help on an error. The Yard Goats tied the game in the second inning on Zach Kokoska's ground rule double and took a 2-1 lead on Juan Guerrero's sacrifice fly in the third.

Yard Goats starter Connor Staine allowed just one unearned run over the first four innings before the Sea Dogs tied the game with a pair of runs in the fifth. A leadoff walk and another error blossomed into runs as Portland made it 3-3 on an infield grounder and sac fly.

Hartford took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the seventh inning on a sac fly, error and RBI single by Braiden Ward. However, the Sea Dogs tied the game with two runs in the ninth, including a hit by Karson Simas. Reliever Bryce McGowen got out of a bases loaded situation in the 10th inning to send the game into the 11th.

In the 11th inning, Cole Carrigg cranked a three-run home run off reliever Christopher Troye to give the Yard Goats an 8-5 lead. The homer came with two outs after pinch-hitter Kyle Karros was intentionally walked. The Sea Dogs got a run back in the bottom of the frame to make it 8-6, but Carlos Torres got Ronald Rosario to fly out to end the game with runners at the corners.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs continue the six-game series on Friday evening at 6:00 PM. RHP McCade Brown will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Hayden Mullins will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 10th, and host the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.







