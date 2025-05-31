Guerrero Blasts Goats Past Cats

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Juan Guerrero's big night led the Hartford Yard Goats past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 14-5 in front of 6,713 fans on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Guerrero notched his first four-hit game of the season, along with four RBIs. Hartford starter Sean Sullivan fired six solid innings and recorded seven strikeouts to earn his third win in four starts. The Yard Goats jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring a season-high five runs. It followed up in the fourth, adding six more on two home runs from Guerrero and Dyan Jorge. Braiden Ward and Jorge both had three hits in the win. The Yard Goats improve to .500 (25-25) and look to take the rubber match tomorrow afternoon.

The Fisher Cats jumped ahead in the first inning on an RBI single from Eddinson Paulino off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half of the first inning when Nic Kent hit an RBI single off Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sanchez to score Braiden Ward, tying the game at 1-1. Kent's single sparked a five-run first inning, as Zach Kokoska followed with a two-run single, putting Hartford ahead 3-1. Dyan Jorge hit an RBI single of his own before Kokoska stole home, extending the Yard Goats lead to 5-1.

Juan Guerrero added another run in the second on a single that scored Nic Kent, making the Yard Goats lead 6-1.

Hartford tacked on six more in the fourth, highlighted by two-run home runs from Juan Guerrero and Dyan Jorge, boosting the Yard Goats lead to 12-1. Guerrero's home run was his first of the season.

Dyan Jorge doubled in the sixth, driving in another run and making the lead 13-3 for Hartford.

Juan Guerrero doubled in a run in the seventh for his fourth hit of the night, pushing the Yard Goats lead to 14-3.

The Yard Goats conclude their seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Sunday at 1:10 pm. RHP Blake Adams gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Grant Rogers, who will start for the Fisher Cats. It's Dairy Day and Kids Run the Bases postgame!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Sean Sullivan (3-1)

LP: Rafael Sanchez (1-3)

