Baysox Drop Saturday Night Contest to Rumble Ponies

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a score of 8-1 on Saturday night.

Nestor German (L, 1-2) got the start for the Baysox (23-26). Binghamton got the scoring started in the second inning, scoring four runs on four hits, sending all nine hitters to the plate. They added one more in the fourth against German, when D'Andre Smith sent a ground-rule double bouncing over the right-field wall.

The Baysox bullpen combined to throw five innings of three-run ball. Walter Pennington went 1.1 innings, fanning two of the four batters he faced. Gerald Ogando pitched a pair of shutout innings and did not allow a hit.

The Baysox scored their lone run in the sixth when Jeremiah Jackson came home on a wild pitch. Adam Retzbach doubled in the fourth, extending his on-base streak to 10 games. Enrique Bradfield Jr. also doubled on a line drive to left field.

Jack Wenninger (W, 6-2) tossed six innings of one-run ball for Binghamton, striking out seven and walking one batter.

The Baysox will try to avoid the sweep on Sunday. That game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. Braxton Bragg (2-1, 1.59 ERA) is expected to start for the Baysox.

