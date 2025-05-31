Three-Run Homers, Triple Play Lead Akron Over Somerset, 10-5

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks right fielder Kahlil Watson and catcher Cameron Barstad each hit three-run home runs, and Akron turned a game-ending triple play in a 10-5 victory over the Somerset Patriots in the fifth game of a six-game series Saturday night, clinching Akron's first series win ever at TD Bank Ballpark, where it split six-game sets in 2021 and 2022.

Turning Point

Leading, 6-3, entering the ninth inning, Akron added four insurance runs as third baseman Dayan Frías walked with one out, left fielder Guy Lipscomb singled left field, shortstop Alex Mooney hit an RBI single to left field, and Barstad hit his first home run of the season - a three-run shot to straightaway center field - to give Akron a 10-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Trent Denholm worked around solo homers leading off the second and fifth innings to center fielder Garrett Martin and right fielder Cole Gabrielson, respectively, and yielded an unearned run in the fourth inning. He struck out top Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr. three times among four total strikeouts and earned his first win as a starter this season, second against Somerset and sixth overall - tied for the Eastern League lead. Right-hander Zach Jacobs pitched three scoreless innings for a third straight outing, allowing only one hit and one walk with four strikeouts. Right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed a ninth-inning leadoff homer to Martin - his second of the night - and allowed two walks and two hits to load the bases with no outs and a five-run lead. He then took a line drive off the bat of third baseman Max Burt, threw to Barstad for a forceout, and after Barstad threw to first baseman Jorge Burgos for a second out, Burgos threw back home to Barstad, who tagged out Gabrielson trying to score, completing the game-ending triple play.

Duck Tales

Akron took the lead in the first inning, as left fielder Guy Lipscomb hit a two-out, two-run single for a 2-0 lead against right-hander Bailey Dees. In the fourth, Barstad hit a leadoff double, designated hitter Cooper Ingle walked, and Watson crushed a 410-foot home run - his fourth of the season - to right field for a 5-1 lead. Burgos singled home Ingle in the sixth to make it 6-3. Ingle, Frías, Lipscomb and Barstad each had two-hit games.

Notebook

Akron turned its first triple play since April 12, 2016, at Altoona, and the first game-ending triple play in the Eastern League since May 23, 2013 (by Richmond against Trenton). Akron has not turned a game-ending triple play since at least the start of the 2005 season...Watson has eight hits and seven RBIs in the series...Somerset has outhomered Akron, 9-2, this week, but Akron has won four of five games to lead the season series, 8-3...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 7,173.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series at Somerset at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (3-1, 2.14 ERA) is scheduled to face Patriots right-hander Cam Schlittler (3-5, 2.63 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







