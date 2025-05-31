Jazz Rehabs, Martin Homers Twice in Sopranos Night Loss to Ducks Saturday

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 10-5.

The loss marks the fourth series loss of the season for the Patriots. Somerset has a series record of 2-4-3.

RHP Bailey Dees (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) tossed a season-high 98 pitches and was tabbed with the loss in his ninth start of the season.

3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (1-for-3, SB) played six innings at third base in his second MLB rehab appearance with Somerset.

Across two rehab games with Somerset, Chisholm Jr. has gone 3-for-6 (.500/.571/.667) with 1 2B, 1 BB, 0 K, and 1 SB.

CF Garrett Martin (3-for-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R, BB) crushed two solo home runs, totaling three home runs in the last three games.

Since 5/23 @NH, Garrett Martin is 10-for-32 (.313) with 3 BB and 3 HBP (.421 OBP), 4 HR (.719 SLG), 7 RBI and 9 R.

RF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K) hit his third home run of the season, a solo home run in the fifth inning. Since 5/24 @NH, Gabrielson is 4-for-18 (.389/.450/.833) with 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, and 1 SB.

