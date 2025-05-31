May 31, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

THIS A FIRST The Sea Dogs have had postponements and cancellations this season due to inclement weather but this is the first time they have had a game suspended. Altoona started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Following a walk to Mitch Jebb, Jack Branningan ripped an RBI triple to take a 1-0 lead.Portland retaliated in the top of the fourth with a solo home run by Allan Castro to tie the game at 1-1. The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the fifth. Ronald Rosario hit a leadoff single and then in the next at-bat Mark Kolozsvary launched a two-run home run which gave Portland a 3-1.

BLAZE STAYS HOT The reigning Eastern League Player of the Week Blaze Jordan continues his dominance at the plate. After a go-ahead bases clearing double in the second game of the doubleheader, he is now 4-for-10 with three runs, a double, home run and six RBI this week in Altoona. He has only struck out twice and has drawn a walk.

TWO ROSES FOR CADEN Caden Rose was solely responsible for all three runs in the first game of the doubleheader. He blasted a solo homer in the third inning then a two run blast in the sixth. Rose now has four home runs and six RBI this season through 36 games.

SANDLIN SPINS A GEM David Sandlin tossed the first complete game of the season Thursday night for the Sea Dogs. In 7.0 shutout innings, he allowed three hits while walking one and striking out eight. This season he is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA.

SCORCHING BLAZE EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS Infielder Blaze Jordan has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 19th through 25th. Jordan appeared in seven games, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. During the week, Jordan had three multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance with a home run and 4 RBI on Friday, May 23rd. He is currently riding a 12-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Jordan, a first and third baseman, has not committed an error this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite two wins yesterday, the Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies who are currently riding a six-game winning streak. The Altoona Curve are tied for fourth place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League, 10.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 31, 2010 - Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5, 4 RBI and his third homer of the season in Portland's 10-6 win against New Britain. Luis Exposito clubbed a Maine Monster homer with two outs in the eighth inning.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will start the regularly scheduled game tonight for Portland. In his second start of the year on May 25th vs Reading, he tossed 2.1 shutout innings allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out two. He has never faced the Curve.







