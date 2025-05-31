Dixon's Walk-Off Bomb Highlights 9-7 Win

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - After dropping the resumed suspended game, 9-3, Altoona rallied from a 5-0 deficit after the top of the first inning in the nightcap and earned a 9-7 walk-off win over the Portland Sea Dogs. The Curve are 2-3 this week against Portland and can earn a series split with a win on Sunday.

GAME ONE

In the resumed suspended game from Friday night, Termarr Johnson singled home two runs to draw the Curve even at three in the fifth inning. Altoona was held to just two baserunners, a pair of walks, in their final four innings at the plate after Johnson's hit.

Portland scored twice in the eighth and four times in the ninth to earn a 9-3 win.

GAME TWO

In game two, the Sea Dogs scored five times in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of a pair of Curve errors, against Jarod Bayless. Bayless rallied back and set down six of the final seven hitters he faced to complete three innings as the starter in the bullpen game.

After Portland added another in the top of the fifth inning, the Curve began their comeback. Taking advantage of four walks, and a bases-loaded hit by pitch; Altoona trailed 6-2 when Nick Cimillo came to the plate. Cimillo crunched the first pitch he saw into the UPMC Home Run Junction Bleachers for a Grand Slam that tied the game at six.

The game went to extras after Cam Sanders tossed a scoreless seventh and after Portland scored their placed runner in the top of the eighth, the Curve offense went back to work.

Cimillo singled home Jack Brannigan to draw the game even at seven and Brenden Dixon followed him with a massive two-run homer to complete the 9-7 comeback win.

After play on Saturday night, Cimillo is batting .341 with a 1.044 OPS in his last 15 games, blasting three homers and driving in 12.

The Curve and Sea Dogs will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for the Curve, RHP Yordanny Monegro will start for the Sea Dogs.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.