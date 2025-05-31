Wenninger Records Quality Start, Offense Explodes in Binghamton's Eighth-Straight Win

BOWIE, Md. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-17) defeated the Chesapeake Baysox, 8-1, on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium. It marked Binghamton's eighth-straight win, which ties a season-long win streak. Binghamton has won each of the first five games in this series.

Left fielder Nick Morabito (3-for-4, 3 RBI, R, BB, 2B, SB) and first baseman Ryan Clifford (2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB) paced Binghamton's offense. The duo combined to go 5-for-7 with four RBIs, one run, and three walks.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (6-2) spun a quality start for Binghamton. Wenninger recorded seven strikeouts over six innings and allowed one run on four hits and one walk. Wenninger earned his Eastern League-leading sixth victory and tossed 5+ innings for the ninth time in 10 starts this season, while lowering his season ERA to 2.56.

Binghamton put up four runs in the top of the second inning and brought nine batters to the plate. The inning was highlighted by catcher Kevin Parada's RBI double, center fielder Jett Williams' RBI double, and Morabito's RBI single.

The Ponies added another run in the third inning on right fielder D'Andre Smith's RBI double that put them up 5-0. Smith (2-for-4, RBI, 2 2B, HBP) reached base three times with a pair of doubles, which marked his fourth multi-hit game.

In the sixth inning, Binghamton put up a three-spot and brought eight batters to the plate. The frame was highlighted by Morabito's two-run double and Clifford's RBI single that put Binghamton up 8-0.

Chesapeake (23-26) had its most traffic on the bases in the bottom of the sixth and third baseman Jeremiah Jackson scored on a wild pitch thrown by Wenninger. Wenninger struck out shortstop Anthony Servideo to strand two runners on base and end his outing after six innings and a season-high 91 pitches.

Binghamton's bullpen combined for three perfect innings. Right-hander Hunter Parsons pitched a perfect seventh inning with a strikeout. Right-hander Anthony Nunez tossed a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts. Right-hander Luis Moreno twirled a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.

The Rumble Ponies conclude this six-game series against the Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Morabito recorded his 11th multi-hit game, fourth three-hit game, fifth multi-RBI game, and first three-RBI game of the season...Morabito extended his on-base streak to five games...Clifford recorded his 12th multi-hit game and extended his hit streak to four games...Third baseman Nick Lorusso (1-for-5) singled in the sixth inning and extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to 10 games...Williams (1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, HBP) reached base twice and extended his on-base streak to six games...Parada (1-for-4, RBI, R, 2B, BB) reached base twice and extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to nine games...Second baseman Wyatt Young drew two walks and scored two runs...Binghamton is now 15-2 when scoring 5+ runs and 11-0 when scoring 6+ runs this season.







