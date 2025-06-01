Binghamton Completes Six-Game Sweep of Chesapeake, Wins Ninth-Straight Game

BOWIE, Md. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-17) came-from-behind to defeat the Chesapeake Baysox, 5-3, in the series finale on Sunday at Prince George's Stadium. Binghamton swept Chesapeake in the six-game series and extended its win streak to a season-long nine games.

It marked Binghamton's second six-game series sweep, since the scheduling format changed in 2021, and first since sweeping Harrisburg from August 29-September 3, 2023.

With Binghamton down 3-2 in the top of the ninth, the Ponies scored three runs to take the lead. Third baseman Nick Lorusso hit a leadoff single and second baseman William Lugo hit a one-out single. Left fielder Alex Ramírez followed with a game-tying RBI single that made it 3-3. Later in the frame, catcher Matt O'Neill hit a go-ahead two-run single that put Binghamton up 5-3 against righty Yaqui Rivera (1-1).

Right-hander Douglas Orellana (1-0) earned his first win of the season and struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to complete the six-game sweep.

Chesapeake (23-27) came-from-behind with a run in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning to grab the lead. With Binghamton leading 2-0 in the seventh, designated hitter Reed Trimble hit a solo home run for Chesapeake, off right-hander Dylan Ross, that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

In the eighth inning, Jeremiah Jackson hit a game-tying pinch-hit RBI double that made it 2-2. Orellana came in out of the bullpen for Binghamton and allowed a go-ahead RBI single to center fielder Doug Hodo III that put Chesapeake up 3-2, with the run charged to Ross. Ross allowed the first runs of his Double-A career in his sixth appearance.

Binghamton grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth against Chesapeake's starter Braxton Bragg. Lorusso hit a two-run single that scored O'Neill and center fielder Nick Morabito.

Right-hander Jordan Geber started the game for Binghamton and recorded a season-high four strikeouts over two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and one walk in his second Double-A start of the season, and first outing since May 14.

Right-hander Cameron Foster pitched a perfect third inning with two strikeouts and right-hander Carlos Guzman tossed a perfect fourth inning. Right-hander Alex Carrillo faced the minimum with one strikeout in the fifth inning. Right-hander Ryan Lambert worked around a two-out walk and recorded one strikeout in a scoreless sixth inning.

Binghamton used a season-high seven pitchers that combined to record 14 strikeouts and issue just two walks.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: O'Neill (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R), recorded his third multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game...O'Neill also caught two base runners trying to steal...Lorusso (2-for-4, 2 RBI) extended his hit streak to six games, on-base streak to 11 games, 10th multi-hit game, and sixth multi-RBI game...Lorusso hit .474 (9-for-19) with three runs batted in during the series...Ramírez (3-for-4, RBI, R) recorded his ninth multi-hit game and first three-hit game...Morabito was hit by a pitch and scored in the sixth inning and extended his on-base streak to 11 games...First baseman Ryan Clifford was hit by a pitch and extended his on-base streak to five games...Foster has not allowed a run over his last four Double-A appearances (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K)...Guzman has not allowed a run over his last four appearances (5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K)...Lambert has not allowed a run over his last three appearances (3.0 IP, 2 H 1 BB, 6 K)...Orellana has not allowed a run over his last four appearances (4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K).







