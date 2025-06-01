Conley Continues Richmond Dominance in Senators Win

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-1 Sunday afternoon at The Diamond in Richmond. Bryce Conley started and went seven no-hit innings for the Senators. In the series, Conley tossed thirteen scoreless innings against Richmond. The Senators tallied two in the second, one in the third and two more in the seventh.

THE BIG PLAY

Kevin Made doubled in two runs with two outs in the second inning giving the Senators a 2-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Cayden Wallace had two doubles, scored twice, and drove in a run. Phillip Glasser went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Eight of the nine Sens starters had at least one hit in the game. The Sens went 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Harrisburg took the series four games to two.

TOP OF THE HILL

Bryce Conley walked three and struck out six in seven innings. Conley retired the first 12 batters before walking Drew Ellis leading off the fifth inning. Erick Mejia allowed a run on three hits in the eighth inning. Junior Santos tossed a scoreless ninth to finish the game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.







