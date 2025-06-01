Johnson, Ross Lead Comeback Win, 7-5

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - For a second straight game, Altoona rallied from a late-inning deficit and earned a victory against the Portland Sea Dogs. The 7-5 win for the Curve ensured a series split with the Boston Red Sox affiliate.

Termarr Johnson highlighted the comeback with a massive two-run shot in the sixth inning that measured an estimated 424 feet. Johnson's team-leading sixth homer of the season pulled the Curve within a run in the sixth inning.

Maikol Escotto tied the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning and after Portland scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 5-4 lead, the Curve offense went to work in the home half of the inning. Kervin Pichardo and Johnson walked and then Jack Brannigan reached on an infield single to load the base with nobody out. After a pop out by Nick Cimillo, Brenden Dixon was hit by a pitch to bring in the game-tying run. Shawn Ross followed with a single to left field and took a 7-5 lead.

Wilkin Ramos covered the final five outs of the game on the mound, earning the win. Po-Yu Chen tossed six innings in his longest start of the season, needing just 79 pitches to work through his outing.

The Curve will travel to Manchester to begin a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night. Altoona will send RHP Alessandro Ercolani to the mound in the series opener with RHP Ryan Watson slated for the Fisher Cats.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.