'Dogs Sweep Curve in Thursday Doubleheader

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Portland swept the Curve in a doubleheader on Thursday night, 3-0 and 9-6, at Peoples Natural Gas Field. After Thursday's game, Altoona's record stands at 22-26.

GAME ONE

Portland's David Sandlin tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Sea Dogs to a 3-0 win over the Curve. It was the first shutout thrown by an opponent since Akron's Juan Hillman tossed a shutout against the Curve on August 6, 2021.

Alessandro Ercolani was terrific in his start, retiring all but one batter faced, in four innings. Ercolani's lone mistake was a solo homer allowed to Caden Rose in the third inning. Ercolani needed just 41 pitches to roll through his outing on Thursday night.

Rose smacked a two-run homer in the sixth off Justin Meis to account for all three runs in the game.

The Curve offense managed a single against Sandlin in the first by Kervin Pichardo, a bunt single by Mitch Jebb in the third and a single by Brenden Dixon in the fifth. Sandlin retired the final eight hitters he faced and struck out seven in the game.

GAME TWO

The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings before the Curve rallied back. Altoona scored six times in the fourth inning off reliever Dalton Rogers, taking advantage of four walks and four hits. Jack Brannigan began the rally with a single and Nick Cimillo followed with a long two-run homer to cut the deficit.

After the homer, the Curve continued to make Rogers work, drawing four consecutive walks; punctuated by Mitch Jebb 's bases loaded walk. Kervin Pichardo put the Curve ahead with a two-run single to left and Jack Brannigan added a sacrifice fly to give the Curve a 6-4 lead.

Portland rallied back with three straight baserunners in the top of the sixth inning, capped off by a three-run double by Blaze Jordan to re-take the lead. The Sea Dogs added another run in the seventh on a solo homer by Drew Ehrhard off Jaden Woods.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Friday night. The Curve will send RHP Wilber Dotel to the mound with LHP Connolly Early slated for Portland. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

