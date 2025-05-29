Power Hitting Propels Portland in Doubleheader Sweep of Altoona

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (26-19) sweep the twin bill 3-0, 9-6 over the Altoona Curve (22-26) on Thursday evening at People's Natural Gas Field. The Sea Dogs are now 3.0 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

David Sandlin tossed a seven inning complete game shutout in game one while tallying eight strikeouts. Caden Rose launches two home runs in game one. Blaze Jordan notches a clutch three run go-ahead double in game two.

Game One

Portland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a solo home run by Caden Rose (3).

The Sea Dogs scored two more runs in the top of the sixth. Marvin Alcantara reached on a single and then Rose (4) jacked his second home run of the game to give Portland a 3-0 lead.

RHP David Sandlin (3-1, 3.77 ERA) received the win for the Sea Dogs, hurling seven shutout innings of three-hit ball while racking up eight strikeouts and surrendering only one walk. Curve RHP Alessandro Ercolani (1-4, 5.12 ERA) was tagged with the loss, throwing four innings of one-hit ball while giving up one earned run and tallying one strikeout.

Game Two

Trailing the Curve 6-5 entering the top of the sixth, the Sea Dogs offense jumpstarted. With one out, Marvin Alcantara and Juan Chacon lined consecutive singles. Ahbram Liendo was walked in the next at-bat to load the bases. After Max Ferguson reached on a ground ball that ultimately retired Alcantara at the plate, Blaze Jordan ripped a three-run double that gave Portland an 8-6 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, The Sea Dogs added an insurance run with a solo home run by Drew Ehrhard (2) which solidified their 9-6 lead.

Portland started the scoring in the first inning. With one out, Max Ferguson walked but was thrown out trying to advance to third on a single by Jordan who advanced to second on the throw. With Jordan on second, Tyler Miller laced an RBI triple which made the score 1-0.

The Sea dogs added to the lead in the top of the third. Chacon lined a leadoff single. Two batters later Jordan singled home Chacon which increased the lead to 2-0. Then Tyler Miller singled which moved Jordan to second. After Ronald Rosario was walked to load the bases, D. Ehrhard laced a two-run single to make the score 4-0.

Altoona's offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Brannigan singled and then scored on a two-run blast from Nick Cimillo (3) which cut the lead to 4-2. After a groundout, three consecutive walks surrendered to Wyatt Hendrie, Hudson Head, and Aaron McKeithan loaded the bases. Then Mitch Jebb drew a walk which scored Hendrie and made the game 4-3. The next batter Kervin Pichardo laced a two-run single that gave the Curve a 5-4 lead. Then Termarr Johnson singled to load the bases again. In the next at-bat, Brannigan hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jebb to make the score 6-4.

Portland put one more run on the board in the top of the fifth on a solo home run from Ferguson (3) which cut the deficit to 6-5.

RHP Reidis Sena (4-1, 2.70 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit, one walk and striking out two batters. RHP Wilkin Ramos (1-1, 1.93 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.2 innings allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits while fanning one batter. RHP Yovanny Cruz (S, 2) received the save tossing 2.0 innings of one-hit ball while fanning four and surrendering one walk.

The Sea Dogs and Curve will meet again tomorrow Friday, May 30th at 6:30pm at People's Natural Gas Field. LHP Connelly Early (4-0, 1.55 ERA) will start for Portland while Altoona will send RHP Wilber Dotel (1-1, 3.43 ERA) to the bump.







