Squirrels Rally, Lose Late to Senators

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Thomas Gavello hit a homer in the sixth to help overcome an early hole but the Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed five runs over the next two innings and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 8-3, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (14-34) were handed their second loss in the first three games of the series against the Senators (22-26).

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Justin Wishkoski closed the deficit to two with an RBI single, one of his three hits in the game.

Gavello followed with a two-run homer to tie the score, his first at Double-A. In his first 12 Double-A games, Gavello is batting .361 (13-for-36) with a homer, five doubles and six RBIs.

The Senators scored two in the seventh against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 1-5) to take a 5-3 lead. Cortland Lawson brought in a run with a fielder's choice and Johnathon Thomas added an RBI single.

In the eighth, Harrisburg scored a run on a wild pitch and Kevin Made hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-3.

Harrisburg opened a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run homer by C.J. Stubbs. In the third, Joe Naranjo hit into a double play that scored Phillip Glasser from third base.

Hyun-il Choi started for the Senators and threw five scoreless innings, extending his scoreless streak against the Flying Squirrels to 17 frames. After three runs against former Giants farmhand Ivan Armstrong, Garrett Davila (Win, 4-2), Chance Huff and Luke Young held Richmond off the scoreboard for the final 3.1 innings.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Friday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-5, 8.13) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg lefty Dustin Saenz (3-4, 5.92). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Friday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-5, 8.13) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg lefty Dustin Saenz (3-4, 5.92). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.







