Eldridge Homers, Drives in Three in 4-1 Squirrels Win

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Bryce Eldridge hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Harrisburg Senators, 4-1, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (14-33) held the Senators (21-26) scoreless after the first inning, stranding 12 runners on base.

Harrisburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Jared McKenzie hit a one-out triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Naranjo.

In the bottom of the first, Turner Hill drove in Diego Velasquez with a double. After Hill stole third, Eldridge brought him in to score with a sacrifice fly, giving the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead against Senators starter Riley Cornelio (Loss, 0-1).

Playing his second game of the season, Hill finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

In the bottom of the fifth, Eldridge lifted a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, to open a 4-1 Flying Squirrels lead.

Nick Sinacola started for the Flying Squirrels and allowed one run on two hits in 2.2 innings. Michael Stryffeler followed with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Dylan Cumming (Win, 2-2) took over in the fifth and struck out five batters over 1.2 frames. Raymond Burgos recorded the final out of the sixth and stranded a runner at third in the seventh.

Trent Harris (Save, 2) worked his longest outing of the year, striking out five batters over the eighth and ninth to close the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Thursday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-4, 3.56) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Hyun-il Choi (2-1, 3.44). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

On Thursday night, the Flying Squirrels celebrate their 1000th home game in franchise history. In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Marks & Harrison follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







