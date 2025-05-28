Curve Buried at Sea by the Dogs

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Wednesday night's game between Altoona and Portland was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Thursday, May 29, at Peoples Natural Gas Field with a doubleheader consisting of a pair of 7-inning games beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets to any other 2025 game, excluding July 3rd, for a ticket of equal or lesser value. Ticket exchanges may be made in person at the Ticket Office during regular business hours or by reaching your team representative by phone.

Altoona will send RHP Alessandro Ercolani to the mound in game one of the doubleheader with RHP Garrett McMillan slated to start game two. Portland's starters are to be determined.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.